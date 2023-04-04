Businesswoman almost crashed car in Sunderland while over the drink-drive limit

Paula Wakefield, 51, narrowly avoided another vehicle as she drove her Ford Focus at 1am on the A1231 Commercial Road in the Hendon area of the city, a court heard.

Wakefield, of Calvert Terrace, Murton, County Durham, was tailed by police officers who pulled her over on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

She provided a positive roadside breath test of 51mcg of alcohol in breath and was arrested, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Her booze level had dropped to 48mcg, against a legal limit of 35mcg, during an evidential test at a police station, but was high enough for prosecution.

Prosecutor Rachel Kelly told the court: “The facts are that at approximately 1am, officers’ attention was drawn to a Ford Focus on the A1231.

“It went past Park Lane with no lights on. As they followed, it almost collided with a curb and a parked car.

“They forced the vehicle to stop on Commercial Road. The defendant was slurring her words and the officers could smell alcohol.

“At the roadside she blew 51mcg and was cautioned and arrested. In custody, she gave a reading of 48mcg.

“The starting point for this offence is a fine and a disqualification of between 12 and 16 months.

“Whilst there are previous convictions, there’s nothing of relevance.”

Wakefield pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.

Representing herself in court, she confirmed she made her living by running a part-time online business.

Of the driving offence, she told the court: “I did have lights, but one had gone out.

“The car was full of an alcohol smell because I had three people in who were very drunk. I was drink driving, I’m guilty.”

Magistrates banned Wakefield from driving for 14 months and fined her £350, with a £140 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.