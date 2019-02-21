Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving as part of investigation into crash death of Michael Armstrong

Police carrying out inquiries into a crash which led to the death of a 35-year-old dad in hospital days later have arrested a fourth person.

Northumbria Police have today said they have made a further arrest - a 34-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving - following a collision that led to the death of Michael Armstrong.

Kingston Mews, Philadelphia, the site of Saturday night's crash.

Three people - two men aged 20 and 21 and a 33-year-old woman - who were arrested in connection with the incident and remain under investigation.

Michael, who lived in Ryhope and was dad to Rebecca, 17, was a passenger in a car that was in collision with a garden fence on Kingston Mews, Philadelphia, shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday.

A short time after the initial collision, officers were called to Ross Lea, Shiney Row, and found Michael with serious injuries to his abdomen.

Michael Armstrong pictured with his daughter Rebecca.

The North East Ambulance Service has confirmed Michael's injuries were caused by a piece of wood.

He was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary by paramedics called to the spot where he was found.

A police spokesman today said: "Sadly, he died in hospital on Tuesday.

"An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision and how Michael came to sustain his injuries.

"Officers have now arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The damaged fence in Kingston Mews, Philadelphia, following the collision.

"He remains in police custody and is assisting officers with their inquiries.

"Three people who were initially arrested in connection with the incident remain under investigation."

Police are eager for any witnesses to the collision who are yet to come forward and speak to officers to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1393 160219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.