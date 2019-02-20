Tributes paid to Michael Armstrong who died after being found with serious injuries following late-night crash

Have your say

The best friend of Michael Armstrong, who died after a car collided with a garden fence, has paid tribute to the 'fun character' who made everyone laugh.

Michael Armstrong, of Ryhope, was a passenger in a car that ploughed into a row of garden fences in Success Road, Philadelphia, shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday.

The 35-year-old was found unconscious with serious injuries to his abdomen in nearby Ross Lea, Shiney Row, minutes after the initial crash.

Police have confirmed that Mr Armstrong sadly died of his injuries after being taken to the RVI on Saturday.

Now his best friend, Marc Scantlebury, has paid tribute to Michael who he described as a 'unbelievable person'.

The 35-year-old said: "He was a great person. I've known him since I was four-years-old, I've known him my whole life really.

"We went to primary, junior and secondary school together, I did everything with him.

"He was the best, he was an unbelievable person. He was like a brother to me.

"He's just a fun character, he made everyone laugh and he'll be a big miss.

"We lived in the same street in New Herrington growing up.

"He's godparent to all my children and was going to be my son Nate's godparent at his Christening."

An investigation into how Mr Armstrong sustained his injuries is being carried out by Northumbria Police.

Three people - two men aged 20 and 21 and a 33-year-old woman - were arrested in connection with the incident and remain under investigation.