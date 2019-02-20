Man, 35, dies after being found with serious injuries following late-night crash

A 35-year-old man has died after he was found with serious injuries a mile away from where a car collided with a row of garden fences.

Michael Armstrong, of Ryhope, was a passenger in a car that ploughed into a row of garden fences in Success Road, Philadelphia, shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday.

Michael Armstrong

Minutes later, emergency services were called to Ross Lea, Shiney Row, where Mr Armstrong was found - unconscious and with serious injuries to his abdomen - just a few minutes drive from the initial crash.

North East Ambulance Service previously confirmed the serious injuries were caused by a piece of wood.



Three people - two men aged 20 and 21 and a 33-year-old woman - were arrested in connection with the incident and remain under investigation.

Touching tributes have been paid to Mr Armstrong by friends and family on social media.

The scene of the crash in Success Road, Philadelphia

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision and how Michael came to sustain his injuries.

"His family have requested that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss.

"Three people were arrested in connection with the incident and remain under investigation.

"Police are eager to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision or have information regarding the incident.

"Anyone with information, who is yet to come forward, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1393 160219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."