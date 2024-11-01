A man has been arrested following the alleged burglary of Durham all rounder and England cricket captain Ben Stokes’s family home.

The reported incident took place on October 17, when Ben was away in Pakistan captaining his country in the test series.

On Wednesday October 30, Ben issued an appeal on social media asking for people to contact the police if they have any information about the alleged theft or those involved.

He also released photographs of some of the items reported to be stolen, including his OBE and personal items of jewellery.

Ben referenced in his statement that he lives in the Castle Eden area of County Durham.

In an updated statement from Durham Constabulary a spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested following a burglary at the home of an England cricketer.

“An investigation was launched following the break-in at Ben Stokes’ home on October 17 when high-value items were taken.

“A 32-year-old man from North Yorkshire was arrested overnight on suspicion of burglary.

“He has since been bailed whilst enquiries continue.

“Officers continue to appeal for information and anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 543 of October 17.”

In his initial appeal, Ben said “by far the worst thing” about the reported burglary was that his wife and two young children were in the property at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.