Durham all rounder and England cricket captain Ben Stokes has appealed to the public to help bring to justice robbers who burgled his home whilst his wife and two young children were in the family house.

The incident took place on October 17 whilst Ben was away in Pakistan captaining England in their 2-1 series defeat.

England cricket captain Ben Stokes has issued an appeal for information to be passed on to the police after “masked” burglars broke into his home and stole numerous personal items, including his OBE, while his wife and two children were present. | Getty Images

In statement posted on social media last night (October 30), Ben said: “On the evening of Thursday October 17 a number of masked people burgled my home in the Castle Eden area in the North East.

“They escaped with jewellery, other valuables and a good deal of personal items. Many of those items have real sentimental value for me and my family - they are irreplaceable.

“This is an appeal for any help in finding these people who carried out this act. By far the worst thing about this crime is that it was carried out whilst my wife and two young children were in the house.

“Thankfully, none of my family came to any physical harm. Understandably, however, the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state. All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been.”

In a bid to catch those responsible, Ben has also published photographs of some of the items stolen, including his OBE and pieces of family jewellery.

He added: “I am releasing photographs of some of the stolen items - which I hope may be easily identified - in the hope that we can find the people who are responsible for this.

“Although we have lost cherished possessions, to be clear, my sole motivation in sharing these photographs is not the recovery of material items, it is to catch the people who did this.”

The England cricket captain thanked the police for the “outstanding” support they have given his family and has urged anyone with any information to come forward and speak to Durham Constabulary.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following a burglary of a cricketer’s home in Castle Eden.

“Police were called following the incident on Thursday, October 17, when the burglars are believed to have broken into the home occupied by Ben Stokes’ wife and children while he was in Pakistan.

“The family were not harmed but the thieves got away with several items including jewellery and other valuables, many of which were sentimental.

“An investigation is ongoing and the family have released images of some of the stolen items in the hope it will aid investigators.

“If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident reference number 543 of October 17 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”