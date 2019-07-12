Man arrested after suspected arson attack on Sunderland home
Detectives investigating a suspected arson attack in Sunderland have arrested a man.
A crew from North Moor fire station was called to a house in Fenton Terrace, New Herrington, at 1.30am on Wednesday, July 10.
Watch Manager Ian Richardson said the exact circumstances were unclear, but it was believed the fire had been started deliberately.
He said: “Combustible material of some kind was pushed through the letter box.
“The house was unoccupied at the time but there was a smoke alarm which activated.”
Northumbria Police confirmed within hours that they were treating the fire as arson.
Now a man has been arrested.
A force spokesman said: “Police arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of arson.
“He has been released under investigation, and enquiries are ongoing.”
Next door neighbour Gordon Tate was in bed at the time the fire broke out and raised the alarm immediately.
“There were a few bangs and I heard a car screech off, then all of a sudden...whoosh,” he said.
“I was shocked – the flames were coming out of the door.
“I rang 999 and they told me to get out of the house straightaway because my house was filling with smoke. I thought ‘Christ alive, it’s going to come into my house.’
“The flames were absolutely horrendous.”
Gordon, 71, praised the rapid response from the emergency services: “The fire brigade were here after about ten minutes and they got the road cordoned off,” he said.
“They got the fire out and ventilated my house. I thought they were spot on – they were excellent.”