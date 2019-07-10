Suspected arson at Sunderland home after early-hours fire
Firefighters are treating a blaze at a Sunderland house as arson.
By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 09:13
A crew from North Moor fire station was called to a house in Fenton Terrace, New Herrington, at 1.30am on Wednesday, July 10.
Watch Manager Ian Richardson said the exact circumstances were unclear, but it was believed the fire had been started deliberately.
He said: “Combustible material of some kind was pushed through the letter box.
“The house was unoccupied at the time but there was a smoke alarm which activated.”