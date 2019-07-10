'The flames were absolutely horrendous' - Sunderland man relives terrifying arson attack

Gordon Tate was in bed at home in Fenton Terrace, New Herrington, early today, when the fire broke out.

Gordon Tate

Gordon, who lives alone with his dog, said he had heard noises outside: “It was about half past one in the morning and I heard one or two noises,” he said.

“There were a few bangs and I heard a car screech off, then all of a sudden...whoosh. I was shocked – the flames were coming out of the door.

“I rang 999 and they told me to get out of the house straightaway because my house was filling with smoke. I thought ‘Christ alive, it’s going to come into my house.’

“The flames were absolutely horrendous.

He did not get a look at those responsible: “I just wish I had looked out of the window, but at half past one in the morning, you just want to go to sleep,” he said.

Gordon, 71, is full of praise for the response from the emergency services: “The fire brigade were here after about ten minutes and they got the road cordoned off,” he said.

“They got the fire out and ventilated my house. I thought they were spot on – they were excellent.”

He believes the situation could have been much worse if he had not been able to raise the alarm so quickly.

“It is a good job I was here,” he said.

“If I had been on holiday, the whole street could have gone up. The lofts here go all the way along. If the fire had got up aheight, it would have just carried on along the terrace."