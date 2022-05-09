Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to a report of a collision on Douro Terrace, Sunderland shortly before 11.15pm on Friday, May 6.

It was reported that a 66-year-old male pedestrian had been struck by a car and had sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) also attended the scene before paramedics took the injured man to the major trauma unit at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary for further treatment.

Emergency services were called to Douro Terrace in Sunderland on Friday evening (May 6). Photo: Google Maps.

Police say the car involved left the scene before speaking to officers and an investigation was launched to identify and locate the driver.

After the incident, a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving but has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police quoting reference number NP-20220506-1274.