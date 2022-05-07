Loading...

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision near Sunderland city centre

Paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service have taken one man to hospital with “serious injuries” following a collision in Sunderland.

By Ryan Smith
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 3:22 pm

Emergency services were called just after 11pm on Friday, May 6, to reports of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Douro Terrace, near Sunderland city centre.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) dispatched their Hazardous Area Response Team and an emergency ambulance crew to the scene.

Paramedics took the injured man to the major trauma unit at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary for further treatment and his condition is currently unknown.

Emergency services were called to Douro Terrace in Sunderland on Friday evening (May 6). Photo: Google Maps.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called just after 11pm on Friday night to reports of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian outside Heywoods Accountants on Douro Terrace in Sunderland.

“We sent a Hazardous Area Response Team and an emergency ambulance crew and transported a male patient to the major trauma unit at the RVI with serious injuries."

