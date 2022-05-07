Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision near Sunderland city centre

Emergency services were called just after 11pm on Friday, May 6, to reports of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Douro Terrace, near Sunderland city centre.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) dispatched their Hazardous Area Response Team and an emergency ambulance crew to the scene.
Paramedics took the injured man to the major trauma unit at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary for further treatment and his condition is currently unknown.
Most Popular
-
1
These are the Sunderland City Council 2022 local election results in full
-
2
Bradley Lowery honoured as housing estate names streets in his memory and plants memorial tree
-
3
Sunderland company boss describes break-in as feeling “like a punch in the gut” as thousands of pounds of valuable equipment stolen
-
4
UPDATE: Two teens arrested after windscreens and wing mirrors smashed by gang of vandals in Sunderland car park and street
-
5
JOAN HOGGETT INQUEST: Watch as family of Sunderland gran speak as three-and-a-half-year wait is finally over
A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called just after 11pm on Friday night to reports of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian outside Heywoods Accountants on Douro Terrace in Sunderland.
Read More
“We sent a Hazardous Area Response Team and an emergency ambulance crew and transported a male patient to the major trauma unit at the RVI with serious injuries."