Take a look at these photos of Sunderland's 5K run.

22 photos of runners taking on the Sunderland City 5K run on Saturday

The annual Sunderland City Runs kicked off on Saturday, May 7 – take a look at the runners in action.

By Georgina Cutler
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 2:12 pm

The 5K run started and finished on the south side of the Northern Spire Bridge, with the route for the other events starting in the city centre before eventually crossing the Wearmouth Bridge and following the river to Roker Park.

Take a look at these 22 pictures of runners taking on the 5K race.

1. On your marks, get set, go!

Competitors set off on the Sunderland City Run's 5k.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Pace yourself

Runners at the Sunderland 5K race.

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Young racers

The competition saw racers of all ages.

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. And they're off..

The Sunderland 5K race started at 6.15pm yesterday, followed by the Sunderland 10K this morning.

Photo: Tim Richardson

