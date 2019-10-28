Man admits to causing the death of 10-year-old schoolgirl Melissa Tate in hit-and-run

A man has admitted causing the death of a 10-year-old schoolgirl, Melissa Tate. Photo: Northumbria Police/PA Wire

Melissa Tate was hit by a car in Hillsview Avenue in Kenton, Newcastle, on Wednesday, September 25.

She was rushed to hospital but sadly died.

On Monday, October 28, at Newcastle Crown Court, Connor Marsden, 24, admitted to causing death by dangerous driving.

Marsden appeared via video-link and also admitted failing to stop following the crash.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Melissa's parents, Michael Tate and Kimberley Wilson, said the schoolgirl had saved the lives of sick children after they decided to donate her organs.

Mr Tate said: "Melissa was a beautiful, smart, funny, cheeky and laid-back girl who had a heart of gold and not a bad bone in her body.