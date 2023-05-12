News you can trust since 1873
‘Justice is all that matters’ - emotional scenes as Nikki Allan’s family leave court after guilty verdict

Nikki Allen’s mother, Sharon Henderson, was reduced to tears and could barely speak as she stood on the steps outside of Newcastle Crown Court.

By Karon Kelly
Published 12th May 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:29 BST

She was escorted away and into a local pub, The Head of Steam, by friends and family.

READ MORE: Police release image and arrest footage of man convicted of Nikki Allan murder in Sunderland

Nikki’s sister, Stacey Allen, exited the court with her hands in the air and shouted: “Waited my whole life for this me, and we got guilty.”

The teary sibling later added: “I can get on with my life now. I remember everything.

“It’s like winning the lottery.”

One family friend walked down the court steps with her hands raised yelling: “Justice. After 30 years.”

She continued as she walked away: “Justice. That’s all that matters.”

Several police officers stood outside of Newcastle Crown Court, as did various members of the press.

