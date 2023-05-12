‘Justice is all that matters’ - emotional scenes as Nikki Allan’s family leave court after guilty verdict
Nikki Allen’s mother, Sharon Henderson, was reduced to tears and could barely speak as she stood on the steps outside of Newcastle Crown Court.
She was escorted away and into a local pub, The Head of Steam, by friends and family.
Nikki’s sister, Stacey Allen, exited the court with her hands in the air and shouted: “Waited my whole life for this me, and we got guilty.”
The teary sibling later added: “I can get on with my life now. I remember everything.
“It’s like winning the lottery.”
One family friend walked down the court steps with her hands raised yelling: “Justice. After 30 years.”
She continued as she walked away: “Justice. That’s all that matters.”
Several police officers stood outside of Newcastle Crown Court, as did various members of the press.