She was escorted away and into a local pub, The Head of Steam, by friends and family.

Nikki’s sister, Stacey Allen, exited the court with her hands in the air and shouted: “Waited my whole life for this me, and we got guilty.”

The teary sibling later added: “I can get on with my life now. I remember everything.

“It’s like winning the lottery.”

One family friend walked down the court steps with her hands raised yelling: “Justice. After 30 years.”

She continued as she walked away: “Justice. That’s all that matters.”

Several police officers stood outside of Newcastle Crown Court, as did various members of the press.

