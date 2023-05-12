David Boyd, 55, led seven-year-old Nikki away from outside the block of flats where she lived shortly before 10pm on the evening of October 7, 1992.

Her body was discovered the following morning in the then-derelict Old Exchange Building near to her family home at Wear Garth. She had been badly beaten and stabbed multiple times.

A neighbour of Nikki and her family, Boyd hid his heinous crime for more than three decades – compounding the family’s grief and despair.

However, thanks to forensic advancements, police were able to detect a DNA profile on Nikki’s clothing that matched Boyd when the case was reviewed in 2017.

Boyd, of Chesterton Court, Norton, Teesside, was subsequently arrested and later charged with her murder.

Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, Boyd consistently refuted that he had any involvement in Nikki’s death and denied murder.

Assistant Chief Constable Brad Howe, of Northumbria Police, said: “Today is about justice – for Nikki and her family.

“We thank them for their patience and strength over the last 30 years and our thoughts very much continue to be with them.

“David Boyd hid his crime, lying about his involvement and prolonging the family’s suffering, knowing all along that he had taken the life of their little girl.

“The investigation into Nikki’s murder has been one of the most complex and comprehensive ever conducted by Northumbria Police.

“I’m extremely proud of the investigative team and all those who played their part in securing this conviction. I further hope this sends a strong message that no matter how long ago an offence took place, we will do everything we can to see justice served.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Lisa Theaker, the senior investigating officer in the case, added: “Nikki would have been 37 now and who knows what her life could have been.

“But her future was cruelly taken away her by David Boyd. The pain and suffering that he has caused, and to so many people, is immeasurable.

“This is a huge day for Nikki’s family. I would like to thank them for their incredible strength – after 30 years, they have justice.

“Since 2017, as an investigative team, we have worked tirelessly on what has been a complex and challenging case. Our commitment has always been to find the person responsible and ensure they were brought to justice.

“New forensic techniques were a key part in this investigation, and we have been supported by incredible experts, witnesses and specialists who have helped us discover and prove who was responsible.”

Det Ch Supt Theaker added: “The residents of Sunderland have also played their part in achieving justice for Nikki and her family. I want to take this opportunity to thank each person who assisted our investigation and provided their DNA for elimination.

“Without their help, today’s conviction would not have been possible.”

Christopher Atkinson, Head of the Complex Casework Unit at CPS North East, said: “Thirty years ago David Boyd took the life of Nikki Allan, a seven year old girl who knew and trusted him.

“Despite the unimaginable grief endured by Nikki’s family, Boyd continued to pretend that he was not involved in the killing for 30 years.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has worked very closely with the investigative team at Northumbria Police to build a robust case against him.

“We have meticulously pieced together all available evidence to demonstrate to the satisfaction of the jury that the only person who could have possibly killed Nikki Allan was David Boyd.

“Our thoughts remain with Nikki’s family, for whom this must be an incredibly difficult time.