Mother of Nikki Allan speaks for the first time after neighbour found guilty of murder

The grieving mother of murdered schoolgirl Nikki Allan has spoken for the first time since her daughter’s killer was brought to justice after 30 years.

By Karon Kelly
Published 12th May 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:16 BST

Sharon Henderson was at Newcastle Crown Court when David Boyd was convicted of murdering her daughter in Sunderland in October 1992.

Sharon, who has campaigned tirelessly for three decades to get justice for her little girl, was distraught after the guilty verdict and had to be consoled by friends, family and supporters.

She said she hopes any other victims who have been targeted by sex offender Boyd will come forward.

The heartbroken mum said: “I felt numb, shocked.

“I have kept the strength to carry on because Nikki is my daughter and I love her.

“I’ve been in and out of mental hospitals.

“I hope that the other victims come forward.”

Related topics:CourtsSunderland