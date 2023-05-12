Sharon Henderson was at Newcastle Crown Court when David Boyd was convicted of murdering her daughter in Sunderland in October 1992.

Sharon, who has campaigned tirelessly for three decades to get justice for her little girl, was distraught after the guilty verdict and had to be consoled by friends, family and supporters.

She said she hopes any other victims who have been targeted by sex offender Boyd will come forward.

The heartbroken mum said: “I felt numb, shocked.

“I have kept the strength to carry on because Nikki is my daughter and I love her.

“I’ve been in and out of mental hospitals.