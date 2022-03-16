JACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Teen said 'I want to go home' and refused to fight before being attacked and killed by gang, court told

Jack Woodley was murdered after he left Houghton Feast last October, by a group of teens who were "out looking for serious trouble", jurors have been told.

He died in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Woodley.

Ten youths, now aged between 14 and 18, deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

A 15-year-old, who accepts he stabbed Jack, has admitted manslaughter, which the other nine deny.

A teenage girl who was at the Feast said in a video recorded interview, which has been played in court, Jack had some interaction with a group of youths atthe fair, which ended with a 'fist bump' and they parted.

But she added that as Jack left the fair "about ten people were shouting at him, going 'you are cheeky, have a one on one'."

She added: "Jack said 'I don't want to, I want to go home'.

"Jack's friend said 'he doesn't want to fight, he wants to go home'."

The girl said as the groups continued walking away from the funfair she saw someone put Jack in a "headlock" and punch him.

She added: "Then, about six other boys, seven other boys jumped in as well."

The witness said Jack ended up behind some electricity boxes and added: "He had people on both sides of him, just hitting him and kicking him.

"I didn't know what to do, I was screaming 'get off him, get off him'.

"They went down to the alleyway and I saw my friend get jumped on by girls. I went to her and got pushed over by a boy."

The girl added; "I saw Jack fall to the ground.

"I was holding Jack's hand and I was like 'just try and get up'. He tried to sit up but he couldn't. He just was lying on the floor."

The teen said she told all the boys to "get away", while trying to help Jack and look for her friend.

She said she had not realise Jack had been stabbed but heard people saying that he had.

The court heard the killing happened near the Britannia Inn pub in Houghton, as people were leaving the funfair.

Jack did not know his attackers, who had also been at the event.

Prosecutors say that while only one youth inflicted the fatal stab wound, the other nine are guilty due to "the concept of joint enterprise".