JACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Killers were like 'zombies attacking an animal' jury told

A witness who saw the violence said: "Jack got down on the floor so he could curl up in a ball.

"He was so scared.

"There were so many punches raining down on him.

Jack Woodley.

"They were brutal.

"Everyone in the group was just kicking the life out of Jack, stamping on his head.

"The lads were savagely kicking Jack, like zombies attacking an animal.

"I remember the terrified look on Jack's face as he was being kicked, punched and stamped on."

The witness said Jack did manage to get to his feet and tried to get away but the witness added: "I heard one of the group say 'get the chopper out'.

Another witness said the group attacked Jack like a "herd of lions".

A female witness, who also saw the fatal attack, said: "They were kicking Jack, just like proper hard in the face and all over his body, they were just kicking him wherever they could.

"I think I pulled three boys off him and there were still another four or five kicking him."

The court heard that witness was then attacked by other girls and suffered a broken nose.

The court heard one of the accused teens had shown another witness a large knife earlier that day.

Prosecutor Mark McKone QC said: "He said he had previously stabbed two people with the knife.

"He showed her how much of the blade went into people."

Mr McKone said the witness went with the teen when he met four of his friends and did not know he had taken the weapon out with him.

The witness said the group discussed how they were "going to fight someone at the Feast".

Mr McKone added: "She said the group seemed excited.

"It supports the prosecution case this attack was planned and that the stabbing was planned, albeit they had no particular victim in mind at that stage."

Mr McKone said Jack did not know his attackers and they did not know him and that the group were looking for a "trivial reason" to start trouble.

He added: "The prosecution say that the group had been looking for any reason or excuse to attack someone."