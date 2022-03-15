JACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Teen stabbed with 'Rambo' knife in attack by ten youths after night at funfair, court told

Jack Woodley was killed after he left Houghton Feast last October by a group of teens who were "out looking for serious trouble" and had pulled on face coverings and balaclavas before they pounced, jurors have been told.

Newcastle Crown Court heard one of the attackers was heard to shout "get the chopper" out as they approached the 18-year-old victim.

Jack was then punched, kicked, stamped on and stabbed in the back by the group, who "prevented him from escaping and prevented other people from helping", jurors heard.

Jack Woodley.

He died in hospital.

Ten youths, now aged between 14 and 18, deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

A 15-year-old, who accepts he stabbed Jack, has admitted manslaughter, which the other nine deny.

Prosecutor Mark McKone QC told the court Jack and the youths accused of killing him had all been at the funfair that evening and the killing happened near the Britannia Inn pub in Houghton.

Mr McKone said: "The attack took place outside the pub but the group also chased Jack down an alleyway at the side of the pub.

"Many people in the pub saw the attack, as did many people who had been at the Feast."

Mr McKone said it was a 16-year-old defendant who attacked Jack first and the "others joined in".

He said: "Jack was punched and kicked and stamped on and stabbed in the back with a large knife.

"He died the next day after valiant attempts at the scene and in hospital to save Jack's life."

Mr McKone said one of the youths was armed with the "very dangerous knife" and a 15-year-old was carrying a knuckle duster.

He told jurors: "The prosecution say, based on the available evidence, the defendants went out looking for serious trouble that day.

"The prosecution say these defendants surrounded and isolated Jack, pulling up their collars and covering their faces with hats and balaclavas as they prepared to attack Jack.

"Someone actually shouted 'get the chopper out'. This can be heard on telephone footage, which you will hear."

Mr McKone said the group "not only attacked him but prevented him from escaping and prevented other people from helping him".

He added: "By the end of the attack Jack had been fatally stabbed.

"He also suffered significant bruising to his head, neck and body."

The court heard the knife used in the attack was a "Rambo-style" knife with a 25.4cm blade.

Mr McKone said that while only one youth inflicted the fatal stab wound, the other nine are guilty due to "the concept of joint enterprise".

He told jurors: "What each defendant did to Jack varies, some used more serious violence than others.

"But the prosecution say this was classic joint enterprise, where a group acted together for the common purpose of causing really serious injury to Jack.

"The prosecution say all 10 defendants participated in this joint attack, using violence themselves or intentionally encouraging others to use violence.

"To be guilty of murder, a defendant must intent that a victim is killed or intend that a victim is caused really serious harm.

"It follows, that a person can be guilty of murder without intending for someone to be killed."

Mr McKone said anyone who took part in the violence that did not intend or foresee that serious harm would be caused would be guilty of manslaughter.