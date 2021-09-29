Inquest opens into death of man who fell from Rainton Bridge rooftop

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man who fell from a factory rooftop in Rainton Bridge.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 12:35 pm

William Bennett was pronounced dead on Sunday, September 19 after Northumbria Police officers were called to Mercantile Road on the Rainton Bridge Business Park following a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

Police said at the time: “Officers attended and found a man deceased, having fallen off a factory roof.”

Sunderland assistant coroner Karin Welsh opened and adjourned an inquest at Sunderland Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, September 29, into the death of 28-year-old Mr Bennett, of Howdene Road, Newcastle, who she said ‘seemed to have fallen from a height’.

Mercantile Road. Picture: Google

"A post-mortem examination has been carried out by Dr Cooper,” she said. “The results of that are still awaited.

"The circumstances generally relating to Mr Bennett’s death are currently the subject of an ongoing police investigation.

"In the circumstances, I propose to adjourn this inquest to the 21st of January 2022, at 9.30am.”

