Inquest into death of Sunderland dad Richie Jordan closed after conviction of killer driver

Richie Jordan

Richard ‘Richie’ Jordan died when he was thrown from the Mercedes driven by workmate Mark Thompson. He was just 33.

Newcastle Crown Court heard last month that Thompson, 42, got behind the wheel in the early hours of the morning of August 4, 2019, after going out drinking with colleagues Mr Jordan and Lewis Atkinson, who were his passengers.Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court Thompson had driven his car at over 121mph in a 70mph zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Thompson

The court was told Thompson drove towards a Vauxhall Corsa with speed on the A19 near Houghton before hitting it from behind.

The force of the impact caused his car to spin out of control before it struck a barrier which was uprooted from the ground.

Mr Jordan, who had played for Sunderland RCA and Ryhope CW, was thrown from the car and suffered fatal injuries.

Thompson blew 118mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood which is one and a half times the limit and also tested positive for a type of cocaine.

In a witness statement, the driver of the Corsa described seeing the defendant's car approaching from behind at a "high speed" as well as straddling the lanes.

Thompson, of Seaton Crescent, Seaham, who had a history of driving offences, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Judge Penny Moreland sentenced him to six years and eight months imprisonment.

An inquest into Richie’s death was opened earlier this year.

Assistant coroner Karin Welsh has now reopened and concluded it. She told Sunderland Coroner’s Court the opening on March 9 had established Richie died on the A19 as a result of neck injuries.

“The process was suspended since proceedings have been appearing before an alternate court in connection with the investigation,” she said.

"I am now advised these proceedings have been concluded at that court and that the circumstances of Richard’s death have been fully explored by that alternate court.

“I have concluded there is no reason for this inquest to be resumed.”