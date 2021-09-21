Man dies after falling from factory roof
A man has died after falling from a factory roof, police have confirmed.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 7:41 am
Police were called to Mercantile Road, on Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, shortly before 1pm on Sunday, where the man’s body was found.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1pm on Sunday officers were called to Mercantile Road on the Rainton Bridge Business Park following a report of concern for the welfare of a man.
“Officers attended and found a man deceased, having fallen off a factory roof. The man’s next of kin have been notified.
“Police do not believe there to have been any third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.”