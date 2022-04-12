Loading...

Hunt for Sunderland hit-and-run van driver after pedestrian left in hospital

A pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a van which then drove off from the collision scene.

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:55 am

The incident happened yesterday evening (April 11) at around 8pm on North Hylton Road in Sunderland.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a van collided with a pedestrian and did not stop at the scene.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries including a broken leg. He remains in hospital at this time.

“Enquiries are on-going into the incident. We would ask the driver of the vehicle or anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220411-0986.”

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses after a van hit a pedestrian and the driver drove off.