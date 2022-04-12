Hunt for Sunderland hit-and-run van driver after pedestrian left in hospital

The incident happened yesterday evening (April 11) at around 8pm on North Hylton Road in Sunderland.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a van collided with a pedestrian and did not stop at the scene.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries including a broken leg. He remains in hospital at this time.

“Enquiries are on-going into the incident. We would ask the driver of the vehicle or anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220411-0986.”