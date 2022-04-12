Drink-driving Tesco worker who crashed Dacia in Sunderland is banned from roads

Kelly Johnson, 29, was involved in a single vehicle accident in Durham Road at around 5am on Thursday, March 24.

A court heard Johnson, of Galashiels Road, Grindon, had drunk red wine before taking the wheel of her Dacia Sandero.

Police at the scene saw her getting into another vehicle, and she admitted to being the driver of the crashed motor when approached.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said Johnson gave a breath test reading of 74mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He added: “It was a single vehicle road traffic accident, just before 5am. This lady is the registered keeper of the vehicle.

“Police arrived, she was getting into another vehicle and accepted that she had been driving.”

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Johnson pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Greg Flaxen, defending, said: “It’s a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.

“I’ve asked her for some further information. She had some red wine.

“She and her partner both work for Tesco. She knows she is going to be disqualified.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield gave Johnson credit for her early guilty plea.

As well as banning her from driving, Judge Passfield fined Johnson £200, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

She ordered her to pay at a rate of £50 a month, with first payment within 28 days.