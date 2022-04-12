Angry gambler threatened to kill family of Sunderland pub manager after losing cash playing bandit, court told

Liam Sharkey, 35, also warned he would set the man’s car on fire after storming upstairs to confront him in Ttonic bar in Vine Place.

Sharkey, of Palmerston Road, Pennywell, lashed out in anger verbally and physically after his losses at lunchtime on Monday, February 21.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard he picked up a glass as if to throw it before thinking twice and putting it down, but did toss a chair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bar ttonic in Sunderland.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said: “At around 12.45pm, the complainant states that he heard the defendant shouting from downstairs.

“There was shouting and screaming, and he saw on CCTV that the man was heading up the stairs.

“The defendant lunged at the victim and had to be pulled away by other customers.

“He has shouted threats at the victim. He said, ‘I will kill your family. I’ll set fire to your car’.

“He’s then picked up glass and motioned he would throw it, but he put it back down. He has also picked up a chair and thrown it.”

Sharkey, who Mrs Begum described as having a string of previous convictions for numerous types of offences, pleaded guilty to common assault.

The incident, which lasted up to 10 minutes, was the first time Sharkey had fallen foul of the law since 2019.

In a police statement, his victim, who the court heard worked in a managerial role, said he feared the defendant’s return.

Charlton Carr, defending, said the glass Sharkey picked up was his own beer pot and had not been taken from elsewhere as a weapon.

He added: “I’ve seen the CCTV and it looks like handbags. He hasn’t been in trouble for a long time.

“He doesn’t know the victim at all, it’s not a targeted attack. He’d had too much to drink with a friend.

“He’d been playing the bandit and had lost, and he got himself angered because he’s lost on the bandit.

“It’s technically an assault because he has lunged, but there was no contact.”