Lee Cobb, a school minibus driver, was called early on Friday, April 21, to say that the Plains Farm allotment which is home to his pigeon loft had been destroyed by fire. About a dozen pigeons managed to escape, but have nowhere to come back to.

The pigeons had added sentimental value for Mr Cobb, who used to share the allotment and birds with his late father Joseph Cobb. Joseph passed away aged 80 in 2019.

Mr Cobb has bred and kept racing pigeons there for about the past six years. But father and son had used other allotments for many years before that. Mr Cobb, 47, is sickened and baffled as to how anyone could do this to his animals.

An upset Lee Cobb's at what remains of his beloved pigeon loft following a suspected arson attack.

He said: “Everything has gone. I found out at about quarter-to-six this morning when I received a call.

“I had to turn away when I got there because I just filled up. It was even worse when I walked in and saw the pigeons that were still alive, trying to struggle out of the ruins.

“As far as I’m aware they are now dead too; I had to go and leave the scene. They will have died from shock I would imagine.

“I told my friends they would have to deal with it because I couldn’t look at it. I needed to go to work as normal to take my mind off it. I’ve been back since and tried to clear away some of the debris.

The loft was completely destroyed and 220 pigeons are believed dead following the suspected arson attack.

“I don’t know how people can do it.”

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) spokesperson said: “At 2.52am we were called to a fire at an allotments off Premier Road in Sunderland.

“Four appliances attended the scene and extinguished the fire before leaving the scene shortly before 5am.”

Mr Cobb used to run the allotment and pigeon loft with his late father, Joseph Cobb.

Northumbria Police said: “We are investigating an allotment fire in the Premier Road area of Sunderland which occurred in the early hours of today (April 21).