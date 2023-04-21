The driver and someone the Echo understands to be a passenger became involved in an altercation on the pavement at Park Lane Interchange.

The alleged incident was filmed and shared on social media.

Ben Maxfield, business director of Go North East, said: “We have been notified of an altercation involving a member of Go North East staff in Sunderland earlier today (Friday, April 21).

