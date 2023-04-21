News you can trust since 1873
Bus company investigating after alleged altercation involving driver at Sunderland's Park Lane Interchange

Bus company Go North East say they are investigating after an alleged altercation between a driver and a member of the public.

By Tony Gillan
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read

The driver and someone the Echo understands to be a passenger became involved in an altercation on the pavement at Park Lane Interchange.

The alleged incident was filmed and shared on social media.

Ben Maxfield, business director of Go North East, said: “We have been notified of an altercation involving a member of Go North East staff in Sunderland earlier today (Friday, April 21).

The incident was filmed and shared on social media.
“It isn’t acceptable for our staff to engage in any kind of threatening behaviour, therefore we are investigating this issue in line with our procedures and we will ensure appropriate action is taken.”

