'Huge haul' of weapons seized following raid on Sunderland address

More than 20 dangerous weapons were uncovered including machetes, zombie knives and flick knives.

A Sunderland man has been arrested and charged after a “huge haul of weapons” was seized from his home.

Police officers swooped on the man’s address in South Hylton after intelligence indicated that a “number of knives and other harmful items were being kept”.

The haul of weapons discovered at the man's address.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “A full search of the suspect’s South Hylton property was carried out, with more than 20 dangerous weapons uncovered including machetes, zombie knives, flick knives and a knuckle duster.

“The man has now been charged with possession of an offensive weapon. “This is another fantastic result for our teams as we remove dangerous weapons from the wrong hands. “Knife crime is something we are committed to tackling, but we cannot do it alone.

“Please, if you are aware of someone who is in possession of a knife who shouldn’t be, contact us and we can take the appropriate action.

“Together, we can keep our region safe and further reduce knife crime incidents within our communities.”