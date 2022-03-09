Pc Lisa Robertson, who is based at Southwick Police Station, was enjoying her night off driving to the cinema with friends when she saw a man in a “state of distress” on the Tyne Bridge in Newcastle.

Despite not being on shift, Pc Robertson’s policing instincts immediately kicked in, as she pulled-over and sprang into action.

She immediately struck up a positive rapport with the man in his 40s, keeping him talking while at the same time alerting police and calling for support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within 30 minutes, Pc Robertson – supported by officers, emergency services and members of the public – helped bring the man to safety and made sure he was given the appropriate support by medical experts.

PC Robertson, who joined the Force in 2019, said: “I just did what anyone would have done and the most important thing is the man was brought to safety.

“I hope he gets the support he needs, and thankfully everything worked out for the best. It was a team effort – from all the emergency service staff and support services who attended to the members of the public who offered to assist.

Superintendent Barrie Joisce with PC Lisa Robertson outside Southwick Police Station

“We’re in this job to try and make a positive difference, so I’m really pleased I was able to manage that and help bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”

After hearing of her heroic exploits, Northumbria Police Superintendent Barrie Joisce travelled to Southwick Police Station to meet with PC Robertson to present her with a cinema voucher.

Supt Joisce said: “We are incredibly thankful and proud of PC Robertson. Without doubt, her quick and decisive actions helped save the man’s life.

“Her warmth and caring nature shone through as she stopped to help and she expertly seized control of what could have been a very difficult situation.

“Wanting to protect the vulnerable is in the DNA of any outstanding police officer. PC Robertson certainly showcased that in abundance and she deserves huge credit for going above and beyond in this way.

“I know she sacrificed her night at the cinema to care for the man, offering to stay even longer to help despite not being at work.”

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.