Sunderland mum raising money for 'inspirational' Wearside charity 4Louis after losing daughter in stillbirth

Amy Younger, 30, from Pennywell, has set out to host a fundraising night at South Hylton’s Working Men’s club for charity 4Louis following the death of her daughter Lucie-May.

Lucie-Mae was stillborn at 37 weeks and four days on 7.45am on November 30, 2021 to parents Amy and Alistair at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Mum Amy and her family were able to spend ‘precious’ time with Lucie-Mae inside the 4Louis room at Sunderland’s hospital.

Amy, with her partner Alistair and son Max, 9.

Sunderland-based charity 4Louis, which supports bereaved families following miscarriages, stillbirths and deaths of babies and children, provided a specially equipped room with a “cuddle cot” to help cool and preserve the baby’s condition.

Amy, who also has nine-year-old son Max, said the charity have provided an ‘invaluable service’ that has helped her family make memories.

She said: “It was a really big shock when we found out that Lucie-Mae hadn’t survived and it was such an awful experience.

"The worst bit was telling her big brother Max that she had passed away, I remember him saying that he just wanted to give her a cuddle.”

Mum Amy with dad Alistair and Lucie-Mae's big brother Max.

The family were relocated to the 4Louis room where they spent time with Lucie-May and we able to get imprints of her hands and feet in clay.

Amy added: “Everyone at 4Louis were so lovely and we were able to have cuddles – it was so lovely, Max was singing to her.

"We also received a memory box with a glass angel and teddy bear which goes everywhere with us, it’s like she’s always with us.”

Dad Alistair making memories with Lucie-Mae and her brother Max.

Now, Amy has launched a charity night with a band, buffet, a raffle and auction at South Hylton’s Working Men’s club on April 29 in aid of 4Louis.

The family are also asking businesses for donations of raffle prizes.

She said: “I’m now an ambassador of the charity because I’m so inspired by this fantastic charity, they really helped my family and I’ll be eternally grateful for everything they’ve done.

"We would have never got the chance to see Lucie-Mae until after the post-mortem so we want to give back to 4Louis for our experience.”

For more information on buying tickets to the fundraiser please contact Amy on 07531000606 or via [email protected]

