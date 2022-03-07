In August 2021, one-year-old Travis Langley passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, leaving his parents Amber and Gavin Langley heartbroken.

Before his death, Travis had enjoyed a day at nursery before playing with Amber, 30, in the evening. He was then bathed and put to bed.

Sadly, the little boy never woke up and his death was left unexplained, put down to natural causes.

Dad Gavin was away in Germany at the time of his death, meaning there was a race against the clock for him to make it home and say a final goodbye to his son.

Thanks to some quick-thinking and intervention from the 4Louis team, Travis was given two “cuddle cot” mats, which are designed to keep a baby cool.

They allowed Gavin, 34, time to make it home and give his son one last cuddle.

Amber told the Echo: “Travis could have been offered a 'cuddle blanket' however there wasn't one available at Sunderland Royal Hospital, so the 4Louis team, with some quick thinking, provided two ‘cuddle cot’ mats instead.

“The quick-thinking and amazing support from the 4Louis team provided us an 12 additional hours with Travis and for us both to be able to hold him one last time.

"For us, that gift of time is priceless.”

After Travis’ death, Gavin and Amber, of Pallion, wanted to do something in support of the invaluable help given to grieving families by 4Louis.

Together, they raised more than £7,000 by making and selling candles as part of baby loss awareness campaign Wave of Light.

The money was then used to donate a cuddle cot to Sunderland Royal Hospital in their son’s name.

A cuddle blanket was also donated to Rotheram Hospital, Amber said, as the South Yorkshire facility had been on the waiting list to receive one.

She added: “What the 4Louis team do in regards to providing useful tools, equipment and training free of charge to hospital units, hospices and other professionals who sadly have the job of comforting grieving families who suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal or child death is amazing.”

