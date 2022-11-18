Northumbria Police has named Korrin Reeves, of Sunderland, as the rider who died following the incident in Pennywell Industrial Estate on Monday (November 14).

Officers and other emergency services were called to the scene at about 7.05pm, but the 30-year-old died at the scene.

Since then, in a statement issued by the force, Mr Reeves’s family have said he “lit up every room” and would be a “huge loss to everyone who knew him”.

They added: “Korrin was loved by everyone who met him – with a smile that lit up every room.

“He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, partner and friend to so many.

“He was also the best dad to his little girl.”

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision which resulted in Mr Reeves’s death and are seeking dashcam footage from anyone near the A183 Chester Road or the Grindon and Pennywell areas at the time.

Speaking earlier in the week, officers investigating the fatal collision appealed for information to give his family “the answers they deserve”.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who have information that can assist the investigation, to come forward.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “It is clear just how loved Korrin was and our thoughts remain with his family as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“We are determined to get them the answers they deserve, and that’s why I’m continuing to ask anybody who thinks they might know anything that can assist our investigation to get in touch.

“If you were travelling on the A183 Chester Road around the areas of Grindon and Pennywell and think you saw a motorcycle around that time, please check any dashcam footage and let us know.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove the key to this investigation.”