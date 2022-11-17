Latest food hygiene ratings for Sunderland businesses released - including takeaway which received just one star

Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings following recent assessments.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

Officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.

Sunderland businesses which have received new food hygiene ratings

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards.

Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:

SR1

Naga Noodles - Holmeside, Sunderland, SR1 3JE - Rated three-stars on September 12.

SR3

Gills Golden Fry - Ashdown Road, Sunderland, SR3 3HU - Rated three-stars on September 15.

SR4

The Snack Shack - The Broadway, Grindon, Sunderland, SR4 8NX - Rated three-stars on September 12.

SR6

Queen's Cafeteria - Dykelands Road, Sunderland, SR6 8DD - Rated four-stars on September 23.

The Cliff - Mere Knolls Road, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 9LG - Rated three-stars on September 22.

DH4

Tasty Kitchen - Westbourne Terrace, Shiney Row, Houghton-Le-Spring - Rated one-star on September 23

Chilton Diner - Front Street, Chilton Moor, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 6LR - Rated four-stars on September 20.

