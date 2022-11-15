The collision took place at 7.05pm on Monday, November 14. Emergency services attended, but the 30-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of investigations, police officers are appealing for anybody who was travelling on the A183 Chester Road around the areas of Grindon and Pennywell who witnessed the collision, or think they saw the motorcycle involved, to get in touch.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This is a tragic outcome and our thoughts go out to the man’s family at this awful time.

“They are understandably devastated by what has happened and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

"I would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with events of the last 24 hours.

“A full investigation has been launched into the incident and we are determined to find out exactly what happened in the moments immediately preceding the fatal collision.

"It is imperative that the man’s family get the answers they deserve.

“I am now appealing to the public to assist our investigation. If you were in this area and think you saw anything that may be of interest, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Please also check any dashcam footage. Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove the key to this investigation.”

The man’s next of kin have been informed and and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.