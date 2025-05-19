An elderly woman has sadly died after being involved in a reported hit and run collision with an electric motorcycle in the Silksworth area of the city.

The collision is reported to have taken place shortly before 1pm on Friday May 16.

The stretch of Burdon Road where the collision is reported to have taken place. | Google

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the B1286 Burdon Road in Sunderland, near to the junction with Lidcombe Close.

“It was understood a woman had been crossing the road when she was struck by an electric motorcycle, now known to be a black Sur-Ron, travelling in a northbound direction. The rider involved has then drove away from the area.

“Emergency services attended where the pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Sections of Burdon Road and Lidcombe Close were closed for around four hours to allow officers to carry out enquiries.

An 18-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and the vehicle involved has been recovered.

He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Andrew Ferguson, of Northumbria Police, said: “Firstly, I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the woman’s loved ones following this devastating incident.

“We will continue to support them in any way that we can – and look to get them the answers they deserve.

“A number of enquiries are underway as we try to establish exactly what has happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

“As part of this, we are keen to hear from any motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any further witnesses, especially those with CCTV or dashcam footage.

“We know this is quite a busy stretch of road, with lots of people and vehicles in the area at the time, so please get in touch if you saw anything.”

“There was increased patrol activity in the area over the weekend, and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with an officer on duty.”

Anyone with information or footage should contact Northumbria Police on social media, or via the report it page on their website.

You can also call Northumbria Police on 101.