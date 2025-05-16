Emergency services on the scene after a reported collision involving a pedestrian in Sunderland

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 16th May 2025, 15:14 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 15:28 BST
Emergency services are currently on the scene in Sunderland city centre after a reported collision involving a pedestrian.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 1pm today (Friday), we received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the B1286 Burdon Road in Sunderland.

Burdon Road where the collision is reported to have taken place.placeholder image
Burdon Road where the collision is reported to have taken place. | Google

"Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene. A section of the road is closed in both directions between the roundabouts at Tunstall Village Green and Rotary Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route in the meantime."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called to an incident on Burdon Road in Sunderland today (16 May) at 12:52. We dispatched two ambulance crews, one clinical team leader and were supported by our colleagues at Great North Air Ambulance Service."

Related topics:MotoristsEmergency servicesNorthumbria Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice