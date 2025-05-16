Emergency services are currently on the scene in Sunderland city centre after a reported collision involving a pedestrian.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 1pm today (Friday), we received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the B1286 Burdon Road in Sunderland.

Burdon Road where the collision is reported to have taken place. | Google

"Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene. A section of the road is closed in both directions between the roundabouts at Tunstall Village Green and Rotary Road.

"Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route in the meantime."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called to an incident on Burdon Road in Sunderland today (16 May) at 12:52. We dispatched two ambulance crews, one clinical team leader and were supported by our colleagues at Great North Air Ambulance Service."