Emergency services on the scene after a reported collision involving a pedestrian in Sunderland
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 1pm today (Friday), we received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the B1286 Burdon Road in Sunderland.
"Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene. A section of the road is closed in both directions between the roundabouts at Tunstall Village Green and Rotary Road.
"Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route in the meantime."
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called to an incident on Burdon Road in Sunderland today (16 May) at 12:52. We dispatched two ambulance crews, one clinical team leader and were supported by our colleagues at Great North Air Ambulance Service."