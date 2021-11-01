Durham killer found guilty of murder and holding victim captive
A man has been found guilty of the brutal murder of Durham man David Teague.
The 33-year-old died in April 2021 after being held captive and subjected to a brutal assault with a weapon by Robert Askew.
The fatal assault took place at Askew’s home address in Esh Winning, near Durham City.
Despite the efforts made by members of the public and the emergency services, David was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following a jury trial at Newcastle Crown Court, 35-year-old Askew was today (November 1) found guilty of murder. He was also found guilty of one count of assault and one count of false imprisonment relating to a woman who was also held captive during the attack.
Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Lawrence, who led the investigation, said: “Although nothing can bring David back, I hope this verdict will provide some comfort to David’s family and friends, knowing that justice has been served.
“This was a tragic and a completely unnecessary loss of life”.