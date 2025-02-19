A Hetton-le-Hole man who thought he had nothing left to lose after his life collapsed around him, found he was mistaken when he drove while drunk, a court heard.

Allistair Hodge, 36, believed he was down and out for the count when he lost his home, business and girlfriend, who he then found was pregnant by another man.

But Hodge discovered he still had further to fall when police found him sitting beside his mysteriously damaged Volvo on the A1231 Wessington Way at Sunderland.

He could not explain how he had pranged it but a roadside breath test on Wednesday, October 2, provided a clue when it came back positive for booze.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Hodge, of Four Lane Ends, pleaded guilty to drink driving and was banned for 18 months.

Prosecutor John Garside said: “Police located the vehicle. He was sitting at the side of the Volvo, which had some damage.

“The police have carried out a roadside test, which was positive. When the defendant was interviewed, he explained he had been the driver.

“He said he had been in control of the car but couldn’t ascertain how his vehicle had become damaged.”

South Africa-born Hodge, who has no previous convictions, gave a reading for alcohol in blood of 166mcg. The legal limit is 80mcg.

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates Court | NW

Amy Rochester, defending, told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “He finds himself in the north-east, having moved with his partner, having no other ties to the area.

“He tells me they broke up. He tells me he has lost his house and his business. The vehicle had been gifted to him by someone.

“He went out that evening after finding out his ex-partner was pregnant by someone else.

“He says that he has lost everything, but he really will lose everything now.

“He had found a job as a fibre engineer but will lose that too. He will lose the job because he needs to drive the vans.

“He tells me that he really will be left with nothing. He didn’t plan to drink and drive.

“Considering what he has to lose, please try to keep the ban as low as possible so that Mr Hodge can put back together his life.”

Hodge was also fined £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.