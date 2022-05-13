Disgraced Gogglebox star Andrew Bennett ‘exploited his celebrity status’ to carry out sex attack on teen, say NSPCC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex TV sensation Andrew Bennett cornered the lad at a house and subjected him to a shocking attack that left him "in tears" and suffering flashbacks.

The 47-year-old, who starred in series 12 of the Channel 4 hit show, had taken "selfies" with the victim then cornered him on a sofa and put his hands down his pants, gave him a love-bite and tried to lure him to a bedroom for a sex act.

Bennett, of Gleneagles Road, Sunderland, initially denied all charges and blamed his sickening behaviour on "slimming drugs".

Andrew Bennett pictured outside of Newcastle Crown Court.

But after DNA linked him to the boy, Bennett later admitted one charge of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.

Bennett now has to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

After the sentecing, a spokesperson for the NSPCC said: “Bennett exploited his celebrity status and the admiration this teenage boy had for him to sexually abuse him.

“Childhood abuse can have devastating effects on young people which can last a lifetime, but we hope this victim is now receiving all the support he needs and can take some solace knowing his courage in speaking out has ensured Bennett has faced justice.

"We would urge anyone who has experienced abuse and is suffering, no matter when it happened or who the perpetrator is, to speak out and seek support.”

The victim said: "I looked up to Andrew. I was interested in what he did. I am aware he was on Gogglebox a while ago.

"What happened in that few hours will be with me for a very long time.

"I felt frightened and very uncomfortable. I didn't know what to do."