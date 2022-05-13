Loading...

COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding, no seatbelt and fare-dodging – the latest Sunderland cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 13th May 2022, 4:55 am

Steven Archibold Pearson, 37, of Fair View, Houghton, was fined £33 with three penalty points for speeding.

Lynn Field, 65, of Portland Avenue, Seaham, was fined £110 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Paul Wilson Elliott, 50, of Ettrick Grove, Sunderland, was fined £66 with three penalty points for speeding.

Katy Anne Hughes, 28, of Belle Vue Road, was fined £120 and banned for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.

Peter Edward Cummings, 58, of Rochdale Road, Hetton, was fined £20 for failure to wear a seatbelt.

Christopher Donnell, 31, of St. Lukes Roa, was fined £107 for using the Metro without payment.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Simon Brewster, 24, of Rhodesia Road, was fined £40 for using the Metro without payment.