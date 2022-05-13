Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Archibold Pearson, 37, of Fair View, Houghton, was fined £33 with three penalty points for speeding.

Lynn Field, 65, of Portland Avenue, Seaham, was fined £110 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Paul Wilson Elliott, 50, of Ettrick Grove, Sunderland, was fined £66 with three penalty points for speeding.

Katy Anne Hughes, 28, of Belle Vue Road, was fined £120 and banned for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.

Peter Edward Cummings, 58, of Rochdale Road, Hetton, was fined £20 for failure to wear a seatbelt.

Christopher Donnell, 31, of St. Lukes Roa, was fined £107 for using the Metro without payment.

Sunderland Magistrates Court