Steven Archibold Pearson, 37, of Fair View, Houghton, was fined £33 with three penalty points for speeding.
Lynn Field, 65, of Portland Avenue, Seaham, was fined £110 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Paul Wilson Elliott, 50, of Ettrick Grove, Sunderland, was fined £66 with three penalty points for speeding.
Most Popular
-
1
Italian twins move to Wearside chasing SAFC dreams after being inspired by Netflix's Sunderland 'Til I Die
-
2
Former Sunderland Gogglebox star Andrew Bennett jailed for sex attack on teenage boy
-
3
‘Left for dead’ – furious Sunderland dad speaks out after son, 13, the victim of a hit and run collision with motorbike
-
4
Sunderland's misspelled sign still points to ‘Teeside’ a year on
-
5
Operator of waste firm fined and has van seized after Sunderland's Foxcover Road twice blocked with fly-tipped rubble
Katy Anne Hughes, 28, of Belle Vue Road, was fined £120 and banned for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.
Peter Edward Cummings, 58, of Rochdale Road, Hetton, was fined £20 for failure to wear a seatbelt.
Christopher Donnell, 31, of St. Lukes Roa, was fined £107 for using the Metro without payment.
Simon Brewster, 24, of Rhodesia Road, was fined £40 for using the Metro without payment.