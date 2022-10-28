Danger drivers and a cannabis farm - watch the Sunderland footage released by Northumbria Police during October
A danger driver hit speeds of up to 130mph in a bid to escape police.
By Graham Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Oct 2022, 4:00pm
Another was captured on video sipping from a gin glass while at the wheel.
Police also caught on camera their discovery of an £80,000 cannabis farm in a suburban street.
A further danger driver was told he could have killed someone in his 80mph attempt to evade police.
Watch footage released by Northumbria Police during October 2022, following successful prosecutions at Newcastle Crown Court.