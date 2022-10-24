Sunderland danger driver sped away from police at 80mph - police release footage

Mohammed Rahman had sped past an unmarked police car in his Vauxhall Corsa on July 21 and refused to stop when officers activated blue lights and sirens.Newcastle Crown Court heard Rahman, who had no licence or insurance, was caught on police camera as he reached speeds of up to 80mph as he travelled from Houghton towards the city centre of Sunderland.Prosecutor Neil Pallister said Rahman's vehicle forced its way through traffic, straight towards oncoming vehicles and police were forced to abort the pursuit due to the level of risk he posed.

A judge said Rahman could easily have killed or seriously injured someone through the bad driving.

Rahman, 23, of Burnville Road South, Sunderland, was traced through his vehicle registration plate and admitted he had been the driver on the day.

He's been dealt with in court.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having no insurance and no licence.Joe Culley, defending, said Rahman has a supportive family, stable home and is in employment.

Mr Culley said the offence was down to "naivety, impulsivity, egocentric decision making" and added: "He acknowledges it was a very stupid and reckless thing to do.

"The threat of custody has been sufficient to achieve what it needs to."

Mr Recorder Anthony Dunne told him: "You sped past a marked police car, causing the officer in that police car to follow you and signal for you to pull over.

Mohammed Rahman.

"You didn't, there was a pursuit and you made a determined effort to throw off the police officer who was following you.

"You drove at speed, you forced your way through oncoming traffic, forcing other vehicles to give way to you.

"The danger that you posed was such that after a few minutes the police officer decided it was too risky to continue."

The judge added: "You could easily have caused an accident in which either you or some innocent road user could be injured very seriously or killed."

Police have released footage.