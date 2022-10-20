Watch moment police found £80k cannabis farm inside Sunderland terraced home

Officers had gone to the house after a report of an "orange light" emitting from the property at Croft Avenue, Sunderland, in April 2020. Footage shows the family home had been converted to contain four "growing rooms", where there were 191 cannabis plants, in various stages of growth.

A video, taken by the police at the scene, shows 51 suspended ceiling lights and a complex series of equipment and wiring, linked to what appears to beoverloaded electrical boxes. The crop was capable of producing around 16 kilos of cannabis, that could have been worth up to £80,000 on the streets.

Domantas Sadauskas, 36, of no fixed address, admitted producing cannabis and has now been jailed for 20 months. He is already serving a jail term for his involvement in a similar farm in Wolverhampton.

Domantas Sadauskas.

Newcastle Crown Court heard police had been called to the house in Sunderland on April 23 2020. Prosecutor Joe Culley said: "A telephone call had been made to police, reporting an orange light emitting from the property. Officers arrived and noticed the curtains were drawn and a humming or whirring sound could be heard."

The court heard when the officers knocked at the door Sadauskas answered and allowed them inside. Mr Culley said officers noticed a "glowing" from behind one of the doors inside the house and further inspection revealed the four "growing rooms".

He added: "There were 51 suspended ceiling lights and 51 marked transformers. There were 191 cannabis plants, those were at varying stages of maturity but there was a potential yield of between five and 16 kilos, that had a potential to attract a street value of £26,000 to £80,000."

Judge Edward Bindloss sentenced Sadauskas to 20 months behind bars and told him: "While on bail or under investigation for this you committed a similar offence in Wolverhampton."

Advertisement Hide Ad