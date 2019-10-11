Specialist Police Search team attend the Blue House Lane

Northumbria Police has confirmed Blue House Lane, in Concord Washington, has been reopened after more than 24 hours since a man was shot in broad daylight.

We take a look at what has happened so far:

Who is the victim and what condition are they in?

Police dog unit attend the crime scene

A 28-year-old man was rushed to hospital in a private vehicle after being shot in the Weardale Avenue/Blue House Lane area of Concord, Washington.

He suffered ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ and remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

What do we know about what has happened?

It is believed the victim had been in an altercation with someone outside the One Stop on Blue House Lane and was shot.

Police at the scene a couple of hours after the shooting on Thursday, October 10

The victim was rushed to hospital and a police investigation was launched after a call to the ambulance service was made to report a shooting.

Has anyone been arrested following the shooting?

Police have made four arrests since the shooting which occurred just before at 2pm on Thursday, October 10.

Two men – aged 26 and 33 – were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH) on Thursday evening.

Forensics scour the scene of the shooting in Concord

In the early hours of Friday morning, police have also arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four individuals remain in police custody and are assisting officers with their enquiries.

Are police looking for anyone else?

Detectives say they believe this is an isolated incident and they are not looking for anyone else following the four arrests.

Crime scene cordon at Blue House Lane

Where was a cordon in place?

A large cordon was in place on Blue House Lane between Havannah Road and Albany Way including part of Weardale Avenue.

Forensic teams were at the scene on Thursday night and earlier on Friday scouring the scene.

Northumbria Police has now confirmed that the cordon has been lifted.

How have the community reacted to the shooting?

A man who works in the area nearby, but did not want to be named, spoke to the Echo on Friday.

He said: “It’s just really strange, it’s not the sort of thing that happens around here, maybe in America.

“We just assumed it was a crash, then later on you get told it’s a shooting. It’s worrying, isn’t it?

“You don’t expect people to be walking around with guns.”

John Abbott, 56, who lives at Newington Court, said: "You don't expect it on your door step but that's life nowadays. Everywhere is getting worse."

Where you in the area at the time? Did you see anything?

Police are eager for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. Anyone who can assist police is asked to call 101 quoting log 569 10/10/19 or online at the Northumbria Police website.