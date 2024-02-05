11 Sunderland criminals jailed or given suspended sentences during January 2024

Here are 11 people jailed or handed suspended sentences during January for offences in and around Sunderland.
They were all dealt with at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. People jailed or handed suspended sentences during January
2. Ross Myers
Myers, 23, of Milburn Terrace, Shiney Row, Houghton, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour.
He was sentenced to 14 months, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements, a five year restraining order and £1,000 compensation.
3. Martin Brown
Brown, 24, of no fixed address, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour, assault and making threats to kill. He was jailed for 42 months and issued with a restraining order to keep him away from the victim.
4. Nigel Vardy
Vardy, 56, of Hastings Street, Sunderland, admitted cheating the public revenue and transferring criminal property. Vardy was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years, with 240 hours unpaid work.