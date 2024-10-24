Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a digital billboard at a “historic” former pub building have been thrown out at appeal by a Government-appointed planning inspector.

The ruling is linked to the former Blue Bell pub site in Ryhope, where plans had previously been submitted for an “illuminated 48-sheet digital advertisement display”.

Concerns were also raised about impacts on the former Blue Bell pub, which is classed as a ‘non-designated heritage asset’ by the city council due to its late 19th century/early 20th century origins.

Location for proposed digital advertising sign at former Blue Bell pub, Ryhope, which has been rejected by Sunderland City Council. Picture: Google Maps

Council planning officers, in a decision report, said the “large, illuminated sign” on the gable of “an attractive historic building that has heritage interest” would “significantly detract from the character and appearance of the building and [its] architectural interest”.

The council’s refusal was described as “ill founded having not had proper regard to the appeal site, the context of the surrounding area and ability to limit the impact of the advertisement through the use of conditions”.

It was noted that comments relied on by the council, about the former pub building’s “architectural and historic merit”, were linked to the building’s condition a decade ago when the site “retained more features than it does now following its conversion”.

The appellant also said “the gable end of the appeal site (and the host building as a whole) is not an attractive feature in the streetscene that should be protected” and added the digital advertising plan would have social and economic benefits.

A planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State to rule on the matter has now published a decision report upholding the council refusal decision and dismissing the appeal.

The appeal decision report said that 70 Ryhope Street “displays ornate and traditional design elements”, including “facets of a traditional shop front” and “feature projecting gables on its roofscape adorned with elaborate detailing and distinctive stonework to the first floor windows”.

The planning inspector said the building had “architectural and artistic interest” and should still be considered a “non-designated heritage asset”.

It was noted that many advertisements in the area were “small in scale and are sited on the premises they are advertising”.

In contrast, the proposed sign at the former pub was said to be “large and out of scale with many of the advertisements which prevail in the area”.

The appeal decision report added: “Despite the lighting established in the area, and even though the technology deployed would enable the display and its luminance level to be well controlled, given its size and its digital illuminated nature, the proposed advertisement would form a forceful and strident feature within the street scene.

“Its visual effects would be unsympathetic to, and discordant with, the nearby residential properties and soft landscaping.

“There would be views whereby the proposed advertisement would clearly be seen in conjunction with No 70’s front elevation.

“In these views, the advertisement’s size and digital appearance would be harmfully at odds with the ornate and finer architectural detailing of the former public house.

“For these reasons, and even though the site does not form a part of, or is beside, any designated heritage assets, the advert would fail to assimilate into its surroundings and [would] unacceptably harm the visual amenity of the area.”

The planning inspector also noted that a “traditional paper and paste type display” had been based at the site but that “its visual effects would have been considerably different to the digital advert proposed”.

While acknowledging comments from the appellant around “environmental, social and economic benefits”, it was argued that the “consideration of advertisements should be subject to control only in the interests of amenity and public safety”.

The appeal decision report adds: “Therefore, even though the proposed advertisement may result in the likes of an uplift in business rates, and the advertisement’s technologically advanced design means that it would be an energy efficient installation and mitigate its effects environmentally, these are not matters which have a bearing upon my decision.”

The appeal decision report was published on October 23, 2024, and is available to view via the national planning inspectorate’s website.