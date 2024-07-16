Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a digital billboard at a “historic” former pub are set to be decided by a Government-appointed planning inspector.

An appeal has been lodged against Sunderland City Council’s recent decision to refuse plans for the former Blue Bell pub site in Ryhope.

Plans from Wildstone Estates Limited were submitted earlier this year and aimed to erect an “illuminated 48-sheet digital advertisement display to the east gable”.

Location for proposed digital advertising sign at former Blue Bell pub, Ryhope, which has been rejected by Sunderland City Council. Picture: Google Maps

While acknowledging the proposal was “unlikely to result in a detriment to public safety”, concerns were raised about the scale and visual impact of the digital billboard.

In addition, concerns were raised about impacts on the former Blue Bell pub, which is classed as a ‘non-designated heritage asset’ by the city council due to its late 19th Century/early 20th Century origins.

Council planners added the “large, illuminated sign” on the gable of “an attractive historic building that has heritage interest” would “significantly detract from the character and appearance of the building and [its] architectural interest”.

It has been confirmed that the applicant is contesting the council refusal decision and has submitted an appeal to the national Planning Inspectorate.

A planning inspector will now be appointed by the secretary of state to rule on the matter, which could see the council’s refusal decision either upheld or thrown out.

A report, published on Sunderland City Council’s website, sets out the “grounds of appeal” from the appellant.

The report states “advertisements should only be resisted where they are harmful to amenity or public safety” under national planning policies and the council’s own planning policies.

Appellants said that Sunderland City Council “refused the application on the grounds of alleged harm to the character and appearance of the host building, streetscene and surrounding area”.

It was claimed that the council’s reason for refusal was “ill founded having not had proper regard to the appeal site, the context of the surrounding area and ability to limit the impact of the advertisement through the use of conditions”.

It was noted that comments relied on by the council, about the former pub building’s “architectural and historic merit”, were linked to the building’s condition a decade ago when the site “retained more features than it does now following its conversion”.

The appellant also said “the gable end of the appeal site (and the host building as a whole) is not an attractive feature in the streetscene that should be protected” and added the digital advertising plan would have social and economic benefits.

The appellant’s statement adds: “Section 7 of these grounds of appeal demonstrate that the proposed installation of a D-Poster display complements the character and appearance of this permanently commercial area (which includes existing commercial signage) and would not result in unacceptable material harm to the amenities of the host building, streetscene and local area.

“The council’s refusal of advertisement consent is not, therefore, justified and based upon little evidence.

“The appellant’s assessment of the circumstances and context of the appeal site and surrounding area, and consideration of the conditional controls that could be imposed, demonstrates that the appeal scheme would not be discordant within its context.

“It would complement the character, quality and function of the area”.

An update on the appeal will be published on the Planning Inspectorate’s website once a decision has been made.

For more information on the planning application and appeal, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/00734/ADV