Digital billboard plan at former Ryhope pub site rejected over heritage and visual impact fears v.1

Plans for a digital billboard at a “historic” former pub have been rejected, after being labelled “over dominant” and “unattractive” by city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has blocked plans for a digital advertisement display at the former Blue Bell pub in Ryhope, close to the junction with Back Ryhope Street.

Plans from Wildstone Estates Limited were submitted earlier this year and aimed to erect an “illuminated 48-sheet digital advertisement display to the east gable” of 70 Ryhope Street South.

Location for proposed digital advertising sign at former Blue Bell pub, Ryhope, which has been rejected by Sunderland City Council. Picture: Google Maps

According to council planning documents, the sign would have measured six metres in width and three metres in height, with digital LED panels and a display capable of showing multiple static advertisements on rotation.

A covering letter from the applicant said the site had been “selected due to its suitability for advertising and will help to establish a network of displays in the area”.

Those behind the plans added the “proposal site does not currently support advertising, however, is well located in commercial and planning terms, having supported a previous display”.

It was also noted that the proposed advert was “in keeping with the characterof the area” and that there were conditions to control the “luminance of the screens and the operation of the digital screens [to] ensure that there is no adverse impact on amenity or road safety”.

After considering the advertisement consent application however, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on June 11, 2024.

While acknowledging the proposal was “unlikely to result in a detriment to public safety”, concerns were raised about the scale and visual impact of the digital billboard.

This included the advert, “by virtue of its design, size and siting […] detracting from the character and appearance of the host building and appearing as visually intrusive within the existing street scene, to the detriment of the visual amenities of the area”.

In addition, concerns were raised about impacts on the former Blue Bell pub, which is classed as a ‘non-designated heritage asset’ by the city council due to its late 19th century/early 20th century origins.

According to council planning documents, the building has heritage interest because “most of the original pub frontage remains”, along with “several timber sliding sash windows in the front elevation”.

The council decision report states: “The illuminated display is a large sign which will be visible when travelling along Ryhope Street from the east and over a wider area, resulting in an obtrusive and over dominant element which would be detrimental to the visual amenities of the area.

“As stated earlier the sign is also located on the gable of an attractive historic building that has heritage interest and has been viewed by the LPA (local planning authority) as a non-designated heritage asset.

“It is considered that this large, illuminated sign would significantly detract from the character and appearance of the building and the architectural interest that the building has retained.

“It would appear as a wholly unsympathetic addition to the property and be incongruous and unattractive when viewed in conjunction with the building”.

Council planners added that the proposal would have a “detrimental impact upon visual amenity due to its failure to relate satisfactorily to the host building and its surroundings”.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.