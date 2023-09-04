Construction work starts on Culture House venue in Sunderland city centre

Work has begun on the new multi-million-pound 'Culture House' building which aims to create a 'world-class visitor attraction' in the city - and may provide a new home for the National Glass Centre.

The cultural and community venue overlooking Riverside Sunderland’s Keel Square, is under construction.

The building will house a new city centre library, as well as offering immersive exhibitions and creative space. It has also been mooted as a potential new home for the National Glass Centre collection, after the existing landmark building was effectively condemned.

Hoardings surrounding the site of Culture House will be moved as work gets started, with a site office established at Crowtree Green.

A CGI of Culture House. Submitted.

The Propellor artwork which was installed when Keel Square was regenerated but suffered vandalism - will be repaired in anticipation of the building opening, and surrounding landscaping works being undertaken.

Sunderland City Council, which is leading the development, has appointed leading UK construction company Kier to build the eye-catching venue, which has been designed by award-winning North East practice FaulknerBrowns Architects.

Culture House director Leanne Littlewood is inviting everyone in Sunderland - community groups, organisations and individuals - to feedback on what they would like to see the building deliver.

“We really want to gather feedback to influence the permanent features within Culture House, as well as the programme of activities and events delivered from it – and if not from there, from the city’s other cultural venues," she said.

"We want to understand what people want to see delivered from this space.

"We want to give our residents an opportunity to curate the cultural offer across Sunderland, helping us design different spaces in the city to ensure they excite people from all corners of our community.”

Council leaders are aiming to develop 'a space that will ignite a spark of curiosity in all who visit Culture House' featuring 'digitally powered immersive spaces, as well as exhibitions to inspire and educate and areas that can be used by the community to learn, meet, and have fun'.

Councillor John Price, vibrant city portfolio holder, said Culture House will deliver immediate benefits to the community even before it opens, thanks to social value commitments by Kier.

“From the moment Kier starts work on this building today, our communities will benefit, through opportunities for local businesses and people during construction," he said.

"Local people will help build Culture House, and local contractors will work on, and supply the materials to create it.

“It is fitting that’s the case, as our ambition is to create a space, in Culture House, that is shaped by our residents. That is a genuine community asset, because it has been truly co-created by local people, and designed to serve their needs.”

He said the council has already engaged hundreds of residents, holding public consultation sessions to gather feedback on early proposals for Culture House, with the response overwhelmingly positive.

A programme of enabling and preparatory works for Culture House has been carried out over the last twelve months, while final tweaks were made to the design of the building to deliver it within budget.

Kier was awarded the contract following a competitive tendering process and the build programme will begin immediately, with work expected to complete by summer 2025.

Dan Doherty, regional director at Kier, said: “Culture House will be an outstanding new venue for the residents of Sunderland and visitors to the city and I’m thrilled that Kier Construction was appointed to deliver the design and construction of such a significant building.

"This project will bring many benefits to the region throughout its build including new local employment, apprenticeships, and work placements.

"We will utilise modern methods of construction to deliver the scheme safely, and my team are already engaging with the local community to maximise our social value commitments and leave a positive legacy from the build.”

:: To feed in ideas for Culture House, email [email protected].