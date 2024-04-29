Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football fans are urged to wear their shirts with pride in memory of Bradley Lowery - the little hero who loved the sport.

Supporters of all teams are being asked to show they are united in the fight against cancer.

‘His daddy pointed out that cancer has no colours’

Bradley Lowery with Jermain Defoe before a Sunderland match with Swansea in 2017.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation runs a campaign called Cancer Has No Colours which will be held from July 7 to July 14 this year.

Bradley’s mum Gemma said: “The slogan came about when Bradley was mascot at Everton and his daddy pointed out that cancer has no colours, it doesn't care about your team.

Bradley with his mum Gemma in 2017.

‘Our incredible supporters’

“The idea behind wearing your football shirts came from our incredible supporters who lined the streets of our village on the day of Bradleys funeral, united regardless of colours to remember the life of our son.

“All you have to do is wear your football shirt or team colours to work or school, or even just in your day to day life, and donate £1 per person to BLF.”

Bradley fought so bravely

Since then, the Foundation set up in his memory has supported other poorly children.

It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

Anyone wanting more information about the Cancer Has No Colours appeal should email [email protected]